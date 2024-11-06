Tom Cruise shows off his piloting skills on helicopter ride with F1 driver Carmen Jordá

Tom Cruise is showing off some of the skills he displays in his action movies. The actor was captured piloting a helicopter in London alongside the Spanish F1 driver Carmen Jordá.

© GrosbyGroup Tom Cruise piloting a helicopter in London

The photos show Cruise and Jordá arriving at the Heliport Battersea in London in a helicopter they had rented. The two were accompanied by Cruise's sister Marian and his niece.

Cruise is seen sitting in the front of the helicopter, wearing the necessary gear to communicate with his co-pilot. He was photographed getting out of the helicopter, wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

Jordá was photographed in the backseat of the helicopter, and later on, after getting off of the vessel. She wore jeans, a dark jacket, a grey sweater, and was seen holding onto a bag and a water bottle.

© GrosbyGroup Tom Cruise exiting the helicopter

Why is Cruise spending time with Jordá?

According to HOLA!, Cruise and Jordá are working together. He appears to have hired her as an advisor for a project that has yet to be revealed. While it's unknown if the two will be working on a film together, Jordá could be working with Cruise in some of the films that are on his slate.

These are presumed to be action films, including "Mission Impossible 8," "The Gauntlet," or two of his most intriguing projects that remain untitled: a collaboration with the award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu, and a film that's being made in collaboration with SpaceX.

As one of the few women to create space for herself in F1, a male-dominated sport, Jordá's voice is one that's valued and is likely why Cruise reached out to her. She also has some experience working in films and entertainment, being an ambassador for the film "Fast & Furious 9," released in 2021.

From 2015 to 2017, Jordá was a development driver for Lotus and Renault Sport Formula 1 teams. She became the eleventh woman in history to be a part of an F1 team driver lineup.