Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tease amazing Halloween costumes in special episode

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos take Halloween seriously. The couple, who star on the daytime show "Live with Kelly and Mark" is going all out for this year's Halloween show, teasing a variety of costumes in a special episode.

© Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the premiere of 'Sunset Blvd'

The episode has been teased in various videos and is called "Only Halloween in the Building." It's a clear riff on the successful series "Only Murders in the Building," which follows three residents of a New York building where a lot of murders tend to happen.

Kelly and Mark are drawing inspiration from the series and are populating their episode with all manner of costumes. Through the episodes' runtime, the two will be donning dozens of complex looks.

In a teaser shared online, the pair get their makeup for costumes like Barbie and Ken, the characters from "Only Murders in the Building," Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and much more.

More details about 'Only Halloween in the Building'

"Live with Kelly and Mark's" Halloween episode is known for recreating various pop culture moments. This year, one of them will be Swift and Kelce's much-memed appearance at the US Open, which Kelly and Mark will be spoofing.

In an interview with USA Today, Kelly shared some of the details of her work as Swift, sharing that while she doesn't share a vibe with her, she tried her best. "I can't capture the essence of that in a very brief clip of her dancing at the U.S. Open, but I did my best to at least not embarrass her on behalf of both of us," she said.

In the case of Mark, he revealed that there were some challenges in playing such a tall guy. “They did have to stand me up on some boxes, which was pretty funny,” he said.

“Both of us have such height disparities with regard to these actual people that they had both of us on boxes," Kelly added.