Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, embraces independence away from her family home

As parents, watching your children grow up and embrace their independence is a proud and bittersweet moment. For Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, their kids embark on exciting new paths, each stepping into their spotlight, even as those journeys take them far from the family's home base.

The eldest, 27-year-old Michael Consuelos, is already making significant waves in the entertainment industry. Based in Brooklyn, Michael has carved out a place in television production. He currently works as a producer on "The Real Housewives of New York," all while juggling his ambitions as an actor and writer. With several solo projects underway, Michael is proving his commitment to forging his identity in an industry where his parents have been long-standing figures. Though Brooklyn is only a borough away from his childhood home, Michael's busy life has kept him on the go.

© @kellyripa Kelly and husband Mark share three children together, daughter Lola, and sons Michael and Joaquin

Joaquin Consuelos: The Athlete and Scholar

On a different coast of the country, the youngest of the Consuelos trio, 21-year-old Joaquin, is balancing a demanding schedule as a senior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. A dedicated member of the varsity wrestling team, Joaquin's competitive spirit honed on the mat, showcasing his resilience and discipline. His university life, centered around his academic and athletic pursuits, has immersed him in a world far from New York.

For Joaquin, being away from his family is just another part of his journey toward self-growth as he focuses on his final year at Michigan and contemplates his next steps after graduation.

Lola Consuelos: A Musician in London

Then there's 23-year-old Lola Consuelos, who is genuinely charting a global path. After graduating from New York University, Lola spent time living at home with her parents, but she has now taken her talents across the Atlantic. The musician relocated to London earlier this year after falling in love with the city during a semester abroad.

© @kellyripa

Since 2022, Lola has been releasing singles more frequently, sharing her evolving musical sound with fans. Lola's life in London can be seen through snapshots on social media, where she shows how she is embracing a new cultural experience. Recently, she posted photos of herself enjoying the city while styled in an English-inspired ensemble.

'Hurricane Lola' Returns

Kelly Ripa recently opened up about Lola's return home during the summer. On her show 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark,' Ripa shared that after their daughter had been in London for nine months, they were joyful to have her back in the U.S. for the first time in almost a year. "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

© @kellyripa Kelly Ripa dropped her daughter Lola Consuelos off at NYU on August 25.

Ripa said. "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things," she noted. "But what's funny is that all of our friends and her friends think she sounds fully British."

Embracing Change as a Family

As their three children branch out across different cities and countries, Kelly and Mark stand by as proud, supportive parents. The Consuelos children each embrace their individuality. And while their paths may take them far from the family's New York roots, they still deeply love one another.