Lauren Sanchez commemorates Kim Kardashian's birthday with a sweet message; 'I love you'

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating the birthday of one of her closest friends. In a new Instagram story, Sanchez congratulated Kim Kardashian, who recently celebrated her 44th birthday alongside her family and friends.

© @laurenwsanchez Lauren Sanchez's Instagram story

Sanchez's story showed herself and Kardashian dressed for the beach, likely taken on one of the luxurious summer vacations that they've taken together. The story was set to Katy Perry's "Birthday" song, another close friend of Sanchez.

She wrote a sweet message over it, praising some of Kardashian's best qualities. "Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into," she wrote. "Love you, Kim Kardashian."

Over the past two days, Kardashian has been sharing various birthday messages she's received from her friends, including Ivanka Trump, who shared various images through her Instagram stories.

“Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian! Your incredible spirit, huge heart, great sense of humor, and unstoppable drive inspire everyone around you," she wrote. The photos she shared showed the two over the years, including their work in politics and their personal outfits.

"You are a kind and caring friend,” she wrote. “Here’s to celebrating you today and always!”

North's hilarious present for her mother

© GrosbyGroup Kim Kardashian and North West in Malibu

Kardashian has been sharing some of her favorite memories from her birthday, including a necklace that was gifted by her eldest daughter, North West. The custom-made diamond necklace read "Skibiti Toilet."

"Okay, North got me this diamond necklace that says Skibidi Toilet. Wow," said Kim laughing. She turned the necklace around to read its description. "And, 'Love, North,'" she said. North was featured in the video, saying, "Because you love Skibidi Toilet."

"I do?" asked Kim.

The words Skibidi Toilet come from a web series that's popular with a younger crowd. Created by Alexey Gerasimov and shared on YouTube, the web series follows a group of characters known as the Skibidi Toilets who look like heads on toilets and perform riffs on popular songs. While nonsensical for the uninitiated, the videos have millions of views online.