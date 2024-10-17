Pedro Pascal celebrates his sister Javiera Balmaceda as she's named one of the 'most powerful women on TV'

Pedro Pascal loves to celebrate his family's wins. The Chilean actor recently shared a story highlighting his sister's hard work. Javiera Balmaceda has become a giant of television, shaping much of the international programs that reach our TV sets.

© Gilbert Flores Pedro Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda at the Oscars

Pascal shared a screenshot of a story highlighting Balmaceda's work. The article was originally featured on The Hollywood Reporter and highlighted the most important women working on TV.

"The Most Powerful Women Working on International Television," Pascal wrote, tagging his sister and the publication.

The article highlights 31 women who are making television and creating change and visibility on a global scale. Balmaceda is currently the head of originals at Amazon Studios. She joined the company in 2017 and has since adapted many TV shows that cross borders and grow to become big hits.

“This year’s biggest challenge, and what will continue to be one, is the misconception that we are making less content or greenlighting fewer projects,” said Balmaceda. “For us, quality is paramount over quantity, but that said, we haven’t slowed down in any of my territories.”

© @pascalispunk Pedro Pascal celebrates his sister, Javiera Balmaceda

Balmaceda has forged a career in television since the '90s

Balmaceda has been working in the industry for the past couple of decades, making changes from within and producing some of the most well received TV shows and films in recent years. Last year, she produced "Argentina 1985," a film that ended up earning a nomination for best international film at the Oscars.

“I started my career in the 1990s, and at that time, I was often the only woman at certain meetings,” said Balmaceda in an interview with Glamour. “I fought for my place, and the most beautiful thing for me is that I now see a remarkable change. At Amazon, I feel solid support, and my team is balanced between men and women.”