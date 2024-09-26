Pedro Pascal grapples with guilt in 'The Last of Us' awaited trailer

"The Last of Us" has shared a first look at its awaited second season. The teaser, shared earlier today, provides viewers with a glimpse of what they can expect from the series, showing some stunning snowy locations, and some tension-packed moments starring series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

© Max The teaser was shared alongside new posters

The teaser catches up with Joel and Ellie, reuniting us with them after a five-year period, according to the official logline shared by Warner Bros Discovery. “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” it reads.

The clip shares the first look at the main new characters that will be introduced this season, including Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever, Jeffrey Wright, and Young Mazino.

You can watch the full teaser below.

More details about 'The Last of Us'

While there's a lot of mystery surrounding the second season of the series, co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman have shared a few details. The second season will be seven episodes long and thus one episode shorter than the first season. They also revealed that the story material from the video game will be explored further in season three.

“The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons,” said Mazin to Deadline. “When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the natural breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes.”

They revealed that while it's a shorter season in theory, every episode is being treated like a "blockbuster," ensuring fans are not left wanting more.