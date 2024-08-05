Watch Pedro Pascal's return in first 'The Last of Us 2' teaser

Pedro Pascal is back with his most famous performance. "The Last of Us" has shared the first bits of footage from its awaited second season, scheduled to premiere at some point in 2025.

© Michael Buckner Pedro Pascal won the SAG Award for his performance in "The Last of Us"

The clip premiered this past Sunday, as a part of the series finale of "House of the Dragon" season two, one of HBO's biggest shows. The clip marks the first footage of the new season of "The Last of Us," which earned 19 Emmy nominations upon its release and launched Pascal's career to new heights, facilitating roles in films like "Gladiator 2" and "The Fantastic Four."

The clip shows the return of Pascal's Joel and a new character played by Catherine O'Hara. "Did you hurt her," she asks him in the clip. "What did you do?"

"I saved her," says Pascal.

Other characters featured in the teaser include Bella Ramsey, who plays the series other protagonist Ellie, Jeffrey Wright, Isabela Merced, and more.

The series was teased as a part of Max's upcoming lineup of TV shows, which includes "Industry," "The White Lotus," and more. You can watch the full clip below.

More details about "The Last of Us" part 2

"The Last of Us" is based on a video game of the same name, exclusively released for PlayStation. The first season was based on the first video game, with the second season drawing inspiration from "The Last of Us Part 2," a video game released in 2020.

According to various sources, the story of the second game will be adapted into various seasons. "We will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct," said Craig Mazin, the series' co-showrunner. Seasons will likely be released with a two year gap in between each installment, a schedule that has upset fans but that has become the standard in the streaming era.