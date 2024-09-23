Pedro Pascal teases his turn as a troubled Roman General in new 'Gladiator 2' trailer

A new trailer for "Gladiator 2" has been released. The film, which premieres this November 22nd, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, starring an all-star cast made up of Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington. A new trailer has been shared, showing some more backstory to each character, including Pascal's Roman general, who appears to be more complex than a simple antagonist to Mescal's lead.

© Aidan Monaghan Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

The new trailer shows Mescal and Pascal engaged in a Roman battle, with the two fledged in their full armor. Multiple fight scenes are teased, including a naval battle in the Coliseum known as a naumachia, one of the most exciting developments for franchise fans and history buffs.

In the case of Pascal, he's featured repeatedly in the clip, showing much more depth than the average villain. "I claim this city for the glory of Rome," he says after winning a battle, his face covered in grime and his tone impassive.

"Gladiator 2" stars Lucius, the son of Maximus, the protagonist of the first film, as he takes his revenge on Rome after they've taken everything from him. Pascal plays the Roman general Marcus Acacius, who trained under Maximus in his youth. You can check out the full trailer below.

Pascal's exciting roster of upcoming projects

Following his star-making role in "The Last of Us," Pascal has been incredibly busy. This year, he was announced as Mr. Fantastic in the film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which appears to be the Marvel project that will act as a lynchpin to the next phase of their cinematic universe. The film is scheduled to premiere in 2025, kicking off new and big projects for Marvel. Depending on its success, Pascal could play the role again in two more films, including "Avengers: Doomsday," and "Avengers: Secret Was."