Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf go viral: 'The weird little dog adds to her aura'

Demi Moore's adorable chihuahua continues to steal all of the attention. The Hollywood star, who is currently promoting her latest movie 'The Substance,' has been making a series of special appearances where she has talked about her experience filming with Margaret Qualley.

The actress and her dog Pilaf are inseparable, and she has even made her interviews and TV appearances with the pup on her lap. Demi recently shared photos from her time on set, where Pilaf was also present.

The pair had previously been photographed at Paris Fashion Week together, but the pup is just now going viral and has even become a meme on Twitter/X. "She is so fab… The weird little dog adds to her aura," one person wrote, sharing a photo of Demi holding Pilaf.

© Neilson Barnard Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf attend a talk at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

It seems like the actress has embraced the attention as she took to social media to post a series of photos with the dog, with the caption, "Just a couple of weirdos." Pilaf was born in Thailand, and it was Demi's daughter, Tallulah Wilis, who found him on Facebook and helped his mom make the arrangements to bring the pup to Los Angeles.

© Instagram

"I was meant to be with her," Demi said to Dogue after appearing on the digital cover of the publication. Fans of the duo have even made their own versions of the meme, making movie and television references on the social media platform.

Pilaf recently appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' where she met Lady Gaga and Colin Farrell. "She’s perfect," the singer said after Demi explained that the pup didn’t have a full set of teeth and had to lose some, which is why her "tongue does not stay in."