Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick shares her thoughts on their 44 age gap

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have been together for the past nine years. Despite their 44-age gap, Hamrick, 37, doesn't think much about the generational differences between herself and her boyfriend, who recently celebrated his 81 birthday.

© NBC Hamrick has been promoting her new novel, 'The Unraveling'

Hamrick recently spoke about the age gap, revealing that she "doesn't think about it."

"Everyone’s going to have their opinion," she said in an interview with The Times. "If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyse it."

“I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.”

Through the interview, Hamrick shared a bit about her personal life, including her and Jagger's son Deveraux, and their blended family, which includes Jagger's exes, Bianca Jagger and Jerry Hall, and his seven children. She also revealed that, as a former ballerina dancer, she and Jagger share an understanding when it comes to performance. “Mick is the perfect balance,” she said. “He’s not a ballet dancer but he is a dancer and a performer, and we understand each other’s worlds, yet we’re not in each other’s worlds.”

is a novelist and is currently promoting her new book "The Unraveling."

© Jamie McCarthy Melanie Hamrick was a dancer for years

More about Jagger and Hemrick's relationship

Jagger and Hamrick met after a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo, Japan, in 2014. Jagger gave her a fist bump upon first meeting her, with the two establishing a relationship later that year. She revealed that while he's one of the biggest rock stars in the world, she wasn't star-struck when she first met him. "Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act, like, ‘Who are you?’ Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That’s who you study and look up to. You’re so in your world," she said.

Jagger has eight children: Karis, 53, Jade, 52, Elizabeth, 40, James, 39, Georgia, 32, Gabriel, 26, Lucas, 25, and Deveraux, 7.