Mick Jagger’s girlfriend celebrates their son’s birthday by sharing a beautiful photo

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick’s son, Deveraux, just celebrated his fifth birthday. Melanie took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, sharing adorable and rare photos of her son.

The set of photos was shared on Instagram, and show Deveraux looking happy and adorable, and looking very much like his father. In the first photo, he’s seen jumping, with a big smile on his face and his blonde hair in the air. The second photo shows him dressed up in a black suit and looking as if he were fanning himself with a white fan. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Wonderful Beautiful Boy Devi!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎊🎂⭐️🥳🥳🦕❤️❤️❤️ the big 5 🥳❤️,” Melanie captioned the post.

Followers were quick to drop celebratory comments, mentioning how cute and happy he looks. Lucas, another one of Jagger’s son, left a sweet message on the post. “My best friend 💙,” he wrote.

Melanie mostly shares photos of her work as a ballerina, but she sometimes shows peeks into her life, including images of Deveraux and Mick and the three of them together.

Melanie and Mick have been together for six years. According to Page Six, the two met when they were backstage at one of Mick’s shows, where he asked her out to dinner. The two were expecting their son after two years of dating. They have collaborated together on a ballet specially choreographed to music from the Rolling Stones.