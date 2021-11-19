Mick Jagger’s son, Lucas poses with his dad in a Britney t-shirt while in the U.S.

This Thursday, Mick Jagger’s son, Lucas Jagger who has been traveling in the U.S. took to instagram to share some pics of his trip. The 22 year old is the son of the 78 year old iconic Rolling Stones rocker and Brazilian TV host and former model Luciana Gimenez.

While Lucas often posts photos from New York and Los Angesles on Instagram, his home is in Sao Paolo, Brazil. During his latest photo dump of his trip to America, he included a photo of him and his father, Mick.

©Lucas Jagger



Mick Jagger son is way taller than dad Mick Jagger

In the photo, Lucas is standing with his dad with a pharmacy sign (in spanish) in the background. The two looked casual as they enjoyed a father-son afternoon and spent some quality time together. Mick wore dusty green pants with a floral button down shirt and Lucas looked cool, with a pair of round glasses, black jeans, black boots and a Britney Spears white t-shirt.

Other photos from his set included a close up of him displaying his Britney t-shirt, which got several comments of support from his followers, a pic of him wearing a beannie with the Rolling Stones logo and and a video of an event manager at a Stones’ concert.