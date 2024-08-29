Cazzu and Nicki Nicole's fun girls' night out in Argentina

After some time away from the spotlight, Cazzu is back. She returned to social media with a performance on TikTok, celebrating the fourth anniversary of her album Niña inútil by singing iconic songs like "Dulce Tortura" and "Capricho." Soon after, Cazzu was spotted enjoying a fun girls' night out in Argentina with fellow musicians Nicki Nicole and La Joaqui. Nicki Nicole shared a photo of their evening on Instagram showing the group having a great time.

© IG @nicki.nicole

During her break from social media, Cazzu has been spending time with her loved ones, including friends from the Argentine trap scene, whom she met up with at the Spotify House opening in Buenos Aires. Although Cazzu didn't post anything herself, photos from the night showed her having a blast with her friends, sparking nearly two million likes and hundreds of comments obsessed with their friendship.

As Cazzu navigates bittersweet moments following her separation from Christian Nodal who soon after married Ángela Aguilar, the popular artist finds comfort in music and her friendships. This girls' night out was especially meaningful for fans, given the long-standing friendship between Cazzu and Nicki Nicole. Nicki has previously spoken about the important role Cazzu played in her career, saying she owes much of her recognition to the trust and support Cazzu showed her early on.

“I will always be grateful to them both, it is something that left its mark on me. They both handled themselves with me in a free way, they did it because they wanted to, part of who I am as an artist and the recognition I have I also owe it to them because they trusted me,” she said in an interview two years ago, talking about Cazzu and Duki.



© @cazzu/Tiktok

Beyond music, Cazzu and Nicki Nicole have shared similar personal experiences, both having recently ended relationships with Mexican artists. Just as Cazzu is dealing with the media attention surrounding her breakup, Nicki Nicole faced public scrutiny after her split from Peso Pluma. Despite these challenges, their friendship remains strong, proving they can support each other through anything.