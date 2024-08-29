John Stamos reveals why the Church of Scientology kicked him out and rejected him as a member

John Stamos' love for John Travolta led him to try to become a member of the Church of Scientology. According to the actor, when he was 17, a "hot girl" and Travolta inspired him to join the church. During a conversation on the "Friends in High Places" podcast episode, he said:

"With me, I was in an acting class and there was a hot girl [who] said to me, 'You know we're all meeting at this [place] on Hollywood Boulevard, you should come after [class]."

"I was working at my dad's restaurant at the time and I said, 'Dad, I gotta go.' So, I went, and it was the Scientology building," he continued. Stamos revealed that after watching "Grease," he started imitating John. "Seeing ['" Grease'"] was like, 'I wanna be that,'" Stamos said.

"I wanted to be John Travolta, I still do. Well, minus the whatever it is that they do."

As FOX News reported, John Travolta has been a member of the Church of Scientology since 1975. Other celebrities who are or were church members include Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez's best friend Leah Remini, Laura Prepon, Michael Peña, Lisa Marie Presley, and Katie Holmes.

Stamos recalled that when he arrived at the Scientology building, he had to take a test on the church's "E-Meter" device, which is "a calibrated device used for measuring extremely low voltages and psyche, the human soul, spirit or mind," per the church.

"I was doing a 'Peabody and Sherman' [impression] and they didn't like that," Stamos said. "Then, I was just f---ing around so much, they said, 'Get out [and] get going.' They just kicked me out."

This is not the first time the "Full House" actor has shared his experience with the Church of Scientology. In his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos wrote: "I'm walking to my car, and Mia runs out and hands me my workbooks," referring to the "hot girl" he mentions in the podcast.

"'Hey, you forgot these.' She adds an extra book, the size of a brick, to my stack. 'Start with this one,' she says, smiling. 'I think it will open your eyes to some amazing things.'"

According to the actor, while he read something interesting, he realized it was "creepy as f---." Stamos also revealed: "I cracked open the book while on my shift at Yellow Basket [restaurant]," the actor continued. There's a lot about control: controlling your reactionary mind, controlling energy, controlling space, and controlling time."

"[One man] begins to question me about committing crimes, asks if I have negative thoughts about Scientology or [founder] L. Ron Hubbard and probes into some strange sex inquiries," Stamos said. "The Wayback Machine needle jumps in the corner, and Mia looks disappointed. Apparently, I'm not Scientology material. Darn it."

Stamos's alleged experience with the Church of Scientology happened in the 1980s.