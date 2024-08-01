Cazzu is back! Watch her perform a beloved Selena song

Cazzu is back! The Argentinean rapper and singer has been spending some time away from social media, opting to focus on her daughter Inti and rebuild her life after her split from her partner Christian Nodal. Despite her break from public life, a new video has gone viral, featuring Cazzu performing one of Selena Quintanilla's greatest hits.

A video shared by the Instagram fan page Cazzu Global shows Cazzu singing "Como La Flor," one of Selena's most famous songs. The clip is a snippet from a performance on the program "¡FA!. Dicho," scheduled to air on August 18th on YouTube. She's seen with her hair long and sporting bangs, wearing a jacket with pastel colors and various jewelry pieces.

Fans praised Cazzu's vocals, calling out critics who claim she's just a rapper. "Dedicated to those who say she can't sing," wrote a fan in Spanish, adding some heart eye emojis.

"in the end, who lost was him," wrote a follower, referencing Christian Nodal and their notorious break-up. "You're a great woman."

© STARLITE Christian Nodal in Marbella

Nodal's concert in Argentina

Over the past week, it was announced that Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar got married. The two have embarked on a honeymoon, with Nodal making it clear that his concert dates, for the most part, won't be affected. One location that has been canceled is Argentina, with his concert scheduled for August 14 canceled, according to reports from the Spanish language publication Quien. It's unknown if the concert will be rescheduled, but many are linking it with the fact that he used to live in Buenos Aires alongside his former partner and his daughter Inti.

Social media stories show that Nodal and Anguilar have been enjoying their vacation in Europe, with Aguilar sharing a photo of herself and her husband kissing and hugging while enjoying the sun aboard a yacht.