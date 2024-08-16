Is Kylie Jenner's popularity decreasing? Star reveals there is a place in NYC where nobody recognizes her

Kylie Jenner grew up in a famous family, which led her to grow in popularity until she became one of the most talked about, photographed, and followed figures in modern times. However, from time to time, she visits a place in New York City where nobody recognizes her—or at least ignores her presence.

According to the 27-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, she has been able to stay under the radar. During a British Vogue cover story interview, Jenner referred to the "bolthole" that allows her to move freely when she visits the East Coast.

© Grosby Group Kylie Jenner

The mom of Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, says she also likes "walking the High Line," without being recognized by fans or cameras. "I haven't had one person notice me," she tells the outlet. "I've been really able to get around."

Out of all the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall and Kylie seem to be the most reserved regarding their family and love life. Still, the makeup mogul has made rare public appearances with Timothée Chalamet. She also shared a rare comment about their relationship, confirming that she has decided to keep it away from the spotlight, saying it "feels good." “Privacy is so important to me in life,” she explained.

© Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Kylie Jenner seen outside Vera Wang during New York Fashion Week: Women's Fall/Winter 2016 on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

As for how things are going co-parenting with Travis Scott, who was recently arrested and released without charges in Paris after allegedly attacking a security guard at Paris' luxury Georges V hotel, they're making it work. Whenever she is away, she explains that Stormy and baby Aire, formerly known as Wolf, are "with their father.” Scott lives in Texas, and they split their time there and with her in California.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Travis Scott backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

She said on the "very rare" occasion they are both traveling, big sister Khloé Kardashian takes over. This is very convenient because her daughter, True, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, is in Stormi’s class at school.