Robert Kennedy’s grandson says he secretly fought in Ukraine

Conor Kennedy, the grandson of U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, shared he spent some time fighting the war in Ukraine. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 28-year-old shared that he had returned to the US and had kept his involvement in the war a secret.

The photo shows Kennedy’s back, as he sits over an abandoned tire in Ukraine and looks ahead. He’s wearing a vest and a bag that reads the name Robert and some phrases in Ukrainian.

“I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action. Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day,” wrote Kennedy. “I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name. I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there.”

Kennedy shared that he had no prior military experience and that he was a bad shot, but that he learned quickly and was willing to die for the cause.

“My time in Ukraine wasn’t long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home. l’ll always owe them for their example. I know I’m lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again,” he wrote.