JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg welcomes a baby boy

The granddaughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis just gave birth to a son. Tatiana Schlossberg, one of three grandchildren from the former president and first lady, gave birth to baby Edwin. She had her son with her husband, George Moran.

Tatiana Schlossberg and her brother Jack.

The baby’s birth was announced by Tatiana’s brother, Jack Schlossberg. In an interview with the TodayShow, Jack shared the name of the baby and the fact that he’s spent most of this time alongside his sister. “His name is Edwin,” he said, “but I like to call him Jack.”

“I can’t get away from them,” he said of his sister and his nephew. “I love them.”

Jack and Tatiana are the children of Caroline Kennedy, the surviving child of JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Caroline had three kids, Jack, 29, Tatiana, 31, and Rose, 33.

Jack Schlossberg attended the Today Show to announce the recipients of the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award, also taking the opportunity to share the good news about his growing family.

Tatiana and her husband George Moran met while studying at Yale University, where they were both undergrad students. They married in 2017, in a ceremony that took place in Martha’s Vineyard. The couple currently lives in New York City, where Tatiana works as an environmental journalist and George works as a urology resident at Columbia University.

In an interview with Vogue, Tatiana discussed her career goals and her passion for journalism and how it wasn’t likely for her to turn to the family business of politics. “Journalism is what I think I’m good at. It’s important for people to contribute in the ways they can. I don’t think I have the patience to be an environmental lawyer. I think that’s truly a thankless job. Politics can be a noble profession, and it has been in the past. I respect all the people who go into politics and make change and do what is right. I don’t think that’s my particular way of contributing,” she said.