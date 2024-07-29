Enrique Iglesias takes daughter Mary and father-in-law Sergei Kournikova

​​​​Enrique Iglesias was spotted spending quality time with his daughter Mary and father-in-law Sergei Kournikova in Miami. The trio appeared to be making the most of the beautiful weather, enjoying a leisurely day filled with laughter and bonding. Enrique, dressed casually, was captured driving a boat with Mary, who looked adorable, sitting next to him.

© The Grosby Group Enrique Iglesias spends quality time with daughter Mary and father-in-law Sergei Kournikova on a sunny Miami day.

Sergei Kournikova, Ana Kournikova's father, joined them, adding a warm familial touch to the outing.

Meanwhile, Ana Kournikova was spotted taking their three children to the world-class Hermanos Vazquez Circus show. The renowned circus, known for its spectacular performances and engaging acts, provided the perfect setting for a family day out. The Kournikova-Iglesias children were seen wide-eyed with excitement, thoroughly enjoying the thrilling acts and vibrant atmosphere.

Ana ensured her kids had the best view and were fully immersed in the experience. She looked effortlessly stylish in a casual yet chic ensemble, ideally suited for the fun-filled day. The Iglesias-Kournikova family is known for keeping their private life relatively low-key, making these public sightings a rare treat for fans. Enrique and Ana often prioritize their family time, balancing their professional commitments with personal moments like these.

Are Anna and Enrique already married?

The discretion with which Enrique and Anna have handled their relationship in front of the media has allowed some fans to speculate about what is happening between them. However, one of the most significant doubts about the couple is whether they got married at some point in their relationship.

© Grosby Group HOLA! confirmed that Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova were expecting their third child

There is a doubt that the interpreter’s brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., appears to have cleared up in a recent interview when he accidentally mentioned Anna and his brother’s wedding. “My mother has seen me get married, my sister Chábeli get married, she has seen Ana get married... Enrique didn’t have a big wedding,” he casually said on the program Y Ahora Sonsoles when talking about how Isabel Preysler’s children are already married.

As expected, the interpreter’s statement took everyone by surprise because, without a doubt, Iglesias and Kournikova’s wedding is something that everyone has been waiting for. Therefore, when asked if Enrique Iglesias was married, Julio tried to evade the answer: “Enrique has been with Anna for 35 years and they have three wonderful children.”