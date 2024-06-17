Enrique Iglesias receives a heartfelt message from Anna Kournikova on Father’s Day

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias usually keep their relationship from the media, but they make exceptions on special occasions. On Sunday, June 16, the former tennis player celebrated Father’s Day by dedicating a social media message to Enrique, highlighting his outstanding role as the father of their 6-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and youngest daughter Mary.

©Anna Kournikova



Through her Instagram profile, Anna shared a photo album in which she captured some of the most memorable moments in the life of the singer, Enrique, with his children. It’s evident in each image that Enrique enjoys being a fun and involved dad.

At the bottom of the post, Anna also wrote a few words expressing her feelings about this momentous occasion. “Happy Father’s Day to my man!” Anna expressed excitedly, tagging Enrique in her publication. “And also to all the dads,” added the athlete.

©Anna Kournikova





Are Anna and Enrique already married?

The discretion with which Enrique and Anna have handled their relationship in front of the media has allowed some fans to speculate about what is happening between them. However, one of the most significant doubts about the couple is whether they got married at some point in their relationship.

©@annakournikova



There is a doubt that the interpreter’s brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., appears to have cleared up in a recent interview when he accidentally mentioned Anna and his brother’s wedding. “My mother has seen me get married, my sister Chábeli get married, she has seen Ana get married... Enrique didn’t have a big wedding,” he casually said on the program Y Ahora Sonsoles when talking about how Isabel Preysler’s children are already married.

As expected, the interpreter’s statement took everyone by surprise because, without a doubt, Iglesias and Kournikova’s wedding is something that everyone has been waiting for. Therefore, when asked if Enrique Iglesias was married, Julio tried to evade the answer: “Enrique has been with Anna for 35 years and they have three wonderful children.”