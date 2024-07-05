Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is now fully vegan: The benefits of a plant-based diet

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has shared that his beloved dog, Roscoe, has transitioned to a fully vegan diet. Hamilton announced this change through a social media post: "Hey guys, so Roscoe is now fully vegan."

The Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet for Roscoe

The decision to switch Roscoe to a plant-based diet has been met with significant benefits for the dog's health and well-being. Hamilton elaborated on the positive changes he has observed in Roscoe, stating, "His coat is much softer, his swollen paws have healed up, he is no longer limping with pain of arthritis and his breathing has opened up."

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 is posing with Roscoe during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, England, on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Hamilton expressed his satisfaction with the results, adding, "Super happy with the result and he is too." The transformation has not only improved Roscoe's physical health but has also brought joy to both the driver and his furry companion.

Roscoe's Presence in the Spotlight

Roscoe is no stranger to the limelight, often accompanying Hamilton to high-profile events. The loyal dog is a familiar sight on the red carpet and at numerous Formula One events.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes arrives in the paddock with his dog Roscoe during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 5, 2024 in Northampton, United Kingdom.

Hamilton's Advocacy for Veganism

Lewis Hamilton has been a vocal advocate for veganism for many years. His commitment to a plant-based lifestyle stems from both health and environmental concerns. Hamilton believes that adopting a vegan diet is crucial for the planet's well-being, emphasizing that it is "the only way to truly save our planet."

In his advocacy, Hamilton has highlighted the environmental consequences of meat consumption. He has pointed out that "agriculture farming" is a significant pollutant and that the meat and dairy industries are responsible for "deforestation, animal cruelty," and the degradation of our seas and climate. He often warns his fans about these impacts, encouraging them to consider the benefits of a vegan diet.

Hamilton has also emphasized the ease of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle. He has reassured his followers that going vegan "can be done so quickly... all you have to do is put your mind to it."