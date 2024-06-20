Jessica Alba reveals she 'started crying' when her daughter grew taller than her

Jessica Alba is opening up about the difficulties of watching her children grow up. The actress and entrepreneur has been discussing her new film, "Trigger Warning," which will be released on Netflix this month. While going through some photos of her life and career, Alba opened up about the moment when she realized that her 16-year-old daughter, Honor, was taller than her.

© GettyImages Jessica Alba and Honor Warren attending last year's French Open

Alba sat down with PEOPLE for 'My Life in Pictures,' a special feature where celebrities discuss various photos taken throughout their lives and careers. The moment was prompted after Alba was discussing a photo that showed her and Honor standing back to back. "Okay, so it was during Covid and our friends were over, and it was kind of like they were about to have a baby, and he was like, ‘Honor’s taller than you' and I was like ‘No she’s not!’

"He was like, ‘Yes she is... Stand back-to-back,’ and he took this photo and I just started crying."

As Alba began to recount the moment, she also got teary-eyed. "I remember being like, ‘Oh my God, you’re taller than me,’ " she said, imitating herself crying. "Look, I’m getting teary just thinking of it." She continued to explain that it's very difficult for parents to come to terms with the fact that their kids will have to grow up. "You don’t really understand time until you watch a little person go from being just a blob who can’t talk or do anything useful except for just look cute, and then they grow up to be people with opinions," she said.

Alba recently celebrated Father's Day, sharing a sweet post showing her husband alongside their three children View post on Instagram

Honor recently celebrated her 16th birthday

Earlier this month, Honor Warren celebrated her 16th birthday. Alba commemorated the occasion by sharing a lengthy and touching post alongside a video of Honor filled with images taken over the years. "I along with daddy have grown tremendously alongside you as you have this beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates us all. I’m so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what’s cool -for consistently choosing your mental wellness above all else and for unapologetically pursuing your dreams," wrote Alba.

"You are growing up way too fast for me but I couldn’t be more proud," she concluded the post.