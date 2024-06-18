WATCH: Jessica Alba remembers her most iconic lines

Jessica Alba has a sharp memory. The actress and entrepreneur will soon be premiering her Netflix movie “Trigger Warning,” a film that marks her comeback to the big screen and to the action genre. To promote the project, Alba appeared on a video where she read some of her most famous lines and guessed the film or TV show they belonged to.

Jessica Alba is making her comeback to films this year

The video was shared by Netflix and was called “How well does Jessica Alba remember her past projects.” In it, she looks straight at the camera and recites some of her lines, which include the TV series “Dark Angel,” the movie “Honey,” “Machete,” “Never Been Kissed,” and more.

“I spent a lot of time training,” she said of her role in “Dark Angel,” which was packed with action sequences, setting her up as a big action star for years. “So I took a lot of those skills and I applied it to ‘Trigger Warning’”

How well does Jessica Alba remember her past projects. pic.twitter.com/VTc9yylrij — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2024

Jessica Alba’s Father’s Day celebration

Alba shared a lengthy Father’s Day post, dedicating a sweet message to her husband Cash Warren, her dad Mark Alba and Cash’s father Michael Warren. Her message to Warren read, “Honor, Haven and Hayesie are so lucky to have such a kind, patient, fun, cool Daddy who spends time with our babies and makes each and every one of them feel like they are your # 1. Watching you grow into the loving father you are to our kiddos has been one of the best gifts of my life.”

To her dad, she wrote, “You have been there for me no matter what through thick and thin which has meant the world. You (and mom) were the first to really encourage my independence and I’m so grateful. I love you dearly. And you are such a fun, joyful and silly Papa to Honor, Haven, Hayesie, Carter and Brooklynn.”