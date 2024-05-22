JBL Fest©Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dance the night away at JBL Fest

They enjoyed their night away from the kids

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen,John Legend, and more celebs were in New York this weekend for JBL Fest. Throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the annual event featured live performances, immersive experiences, and more.

JBL Fest©Ilya Savenok/Getty Images for JBL
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend danced the night away

Teigen and Legend were in attendance, and it looked like they had a wonderful time at the event. The busy parents of four children enjoyed their night out alone, dancing, smiling, and laughing with each other.

JBL Fest©Getty Images
The couple was all smiles on the dance floor

The 38-year-old cookbook author had a bold and fashionable outfit, rocking tiny black shorts, and a white blazer with no shirt underneath that was pinned closed with a giant black bow that went down and past the floor. The singer rocked a more casual look, wearing jeans, a white and red striped sweater, and a navy blue jacket.

JBL Fest©Getty Images
Tiegen leaned into the bow trend with her fun look

In celebration of the event and the NAMM Foundation, the Empire State Building was lit up orange. Teigen had the opportunity to visit the historical building with Two Friends, and she shared epic photos on Instagram. She wore another fierce look, wearing a sheer black bralette and lacy mini skirt, with a denim jacket over, and black and white polka dot heels. Legend did not seem to be there for the fun.


There were live karaoke, artistic experiences, games, giveaways, and performances that kept fans entertained. On Saturday, fans watched Christian Birkenberger and LSU basketball star, rapper, and JBL ambassador Flau’jae Johnson. Then, on Sunday, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter and JBL ambassador Madison Beer held a fireside chat to the delight of all her loyal fans.

JBL Fest©Noam Galai/Getty Images for JBL
Madison Beer

