Latin Grammy-nominated vallenato singer Omar Geles dies in Colombia

Omar Geles, a Latin Grammy-nominated vallenato composer, singer, and accordionist, who first gained prominence in the 1980s with the group Los Diablitos before embarking on a successful solo career, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, at the Erasmo Clinic in Valledupar, Colombia, as reported by local media outlets. His contributions to the Latin music industry, particularly in the vallenato genre, are significant and will be remembered.

The artist was 57 years old at the time of his death. While the causes are yet to be confirmed by doctors, El Tiempo claims that preliminary reports suggest he suffered heart failure while playing tennis. According to the Colombian newspaper, Geles had sustained a “decompensation” on April 27 after his concert in Miami. At the time, he was treated and recovered successfully.

After the news of his death went public, Carlos Vives took to social media to express how impacted him the sad news. “It is not easy to accept that an artist like Omar Geles, with so much talent, with so much joy, with so many stories to tell, with so much love for people, has suddenly left,” Vives wrote on his X account. “I could tell you many stories of a truly fraternal artist, without selfishness, and loved by everyone. ”I’m going to miss you, dear Omar,“ Vives added. “may he rest in peace.”

Two days before his passing, Gales performed alongside Silvestre Dangond at a concert in Bogotá. “You don’t just need talent, charisma, grace, or passion, you have @silvestredangond, you need discipline and organization, you need grit and all of that comes down to you champion 💪,” Gales wrote alongside a video of the concert.

“I cried as soon as I could see that stadium full, it is without a doubt the greatest thing that has happened to vallenato in Colombia. No one has been able to achieve such a feat until today. I feel honored to be part of your great legacy through my songs that you recorded with so much passion and professionalism. Continue to inspire all of us who have the same passion for music as you, to dare to do things in such a professional way. I love you beautiful son!” the late singer singed off.

After learning about his friend's death, Dangond changed his main picture on Instagram to a black-and-white snap of him and Gales embracing in their last hug.