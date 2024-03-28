Is Leonardo DiCaprio engaged to Vittoria Ceretti?

Notoriously single, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti sparked engagement rumors this week when they were spotted enjoying Mexican food together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26. The couple was snapped ordering lunch with Ceretti’s left arm around his shoulder, and a large silver ring on her fourth finger. While it looked like an engagement ring, there doesn’t seem to be any validity to the speculation.



©GrosbyGroup



Vittoria proudly put her arm around her boyfriend with a silver ring on her left hand

As seen when Jennifer Aniston wore a rock on her ring finger at the SAG Awards, whenever there’s a piece of jewelry on that special hand and finger, rumors run wild. So, of course, people wondered if DiCaprio was finally ready to be tied down for good when they saw the 25-year-old showing PDA with the ring. But a source told Page Six, there is “zero truth” to the speculation.

While DiCaprio, who will turn 50 in Novemeber, likely didn’t get down on one knee, they do seem to be pretty serious considering their public outings like their recent lunch date. The Don’t Look Up star and the model first sparked dating rumors in 2023 when they were spotted making out at a club in Ibiza, Spain.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple enjoyed some local Mexican food, with DiCaprio removing his mask only to eat.

It’s no secret that the Titanic star appreciates beautiful women, dating, and his independence. Leo’s been linked to a string of models throughout the years, which his reps have denied time to time. His last real public relationship he proudly showed off was with Camila Morrone. He even attended the then 22-year-old to the 92nd Academy Awards, but they did not walk the carpet together. They broke up shortly after she turned 25.

There’s been an ongoing gag about DiCaprio’s tendency to part ways with his girlfriends when they turned 25, but he broke the mold with Gigi Hadid who was 27 when they started dating; it was, however, short-lived, and neither of them confirmed the romance.

Ceretti turns 26 on June 7th, so all eyes will be on if he ends the romance.