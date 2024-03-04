Lauren Sanchez debuts new ‘LB’ necklace happily claiming Jeff Bezos’ name

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have not gotten married, but she now has two necklaces dedicated to his last name! On Sunday, the Emmy award-winning producer shared a stunning selfie showing off layers of gold necklaces. “Charmed,” she captioned the post. “For my past birthday my kids all designed a charm for this necklace.”



“I was sitting having coffee this morning thinking about how grateful I was for this amazing gift I will cherish forever. It was so loving and thoughtful. They all had their own ideas of what charm I would cherish. They were ALL right,” Sanchez continued in the caption.

The pilot, who recently showed off her curves in Miami, shares Nikko Gonzalez, 23, with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, and Evan Whitesell, 17, and Ella Whitesell, 16, with her ex-husband, businessman Patrick Whitesell.

Her famous friends were in the comments sharing the love. Jessica Alba wrote, “That’s the sweetest” with Kris Jenner adding, “BEAUTIFUL!!!! The charm necklace and YOU.”

While Sanchez was showing off the charmed necklace from her kids, the “LB” necklace did not go unnoticed. Sanchez’s initials are “LS” so the “LB” stands for Lauren Bezos. “It’s the LB for me. Reppin the kids and yo man,” one person commented.

The couple, who recently attended an art festival, got engaged in May 2023 and had an engagement party last year in August on Bezos’ $500M mega-yacht in Positano, Italy. They had plenty of high-profile guests like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, and more.

Sachez told Vogue, in November, they were “still thinking about the wedding.” “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!” She told the outlet.

When asked about taking his last name, she declared at the time, “Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”

A month after the cover story, Sanchez was spotted with her first Bezos dedicated necklace, which says “Mrs. B.”