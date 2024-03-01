Who is Audrey Jimenez? Wrestler makes history and announces plans for college

Audrey Jimenez has become the first female to ever win a high school wrestling state title in Arizona, competing against boys. The 18-year-old from Sunnyside High School in Tucson won the Division 1 title in the 106-pound weight class on February 18.

The wrestler had to win an appeal with the Arizona Interscholastic Association to compete against boys this wrestling season. Once approved, she made history at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Jimenez beat four male wrestlers, including her championship match opponent.

Following the historical win, on Thursday, Jimenez announced that she is attending Lehigh University, a private research university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. “I’m so happy to announce that I’ll be attending Lehigh University. The environment, resources, and opportunities at Lehigh won my heart. I hope to build some of the same characteristics as the wonderful people in this community,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what to know about Jimenez

She’s Latina

The 18-year-old champion is Latina! In a story for Hispanic Heritage Month, she opened up about her love of Mexico. She told TheMat in 2023, “Being Hispanic means culture and tradition. The strength of our family bonds is powerful and stretch across generations. The support, encouragement, and love help us all become better versions of ourselves. The food, music, and colors of Mexico warm my heart and remind me of these values.”

She’s training for the Olympic trials

Jimenez is training for the 2024 Olympic Trials in April, where she will likely be the top seed in the challenge tournament. She will face 2023 World medalist Sarah Hildebrandt in a best-of-three series for the 50 kg spot at the Paris Olympic, per Flowrestling.

Jimenez has been making waves in the sport for years

The protege won the state title in the girl’s division her freshman, sophomore, and junior years before switching over to go up against the boys. “Ever since girls’ high school wrestling was sanctioned my freshman year, I haven’t been allowed to wrestle boys at state,” Jimenez told FloWrestling. “I’ve been able to wrestle boys through the entire high school season except for sectionals and state.”

In 2022, and 2023 the wrestler won a silver medal in the 110 lb weight category at the U20 World Championships.