Watch Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz get ready for their upcoming match

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are getting ready for a unique experience. The two Spanish tennis players will be facing off in Netflix’s first ever live tennis event, “The Netflix Slam.”

Netflix has released the first teaser of the event, which shows footage of Nadal and Alcaraz playing over the years. It shows recordings of Nadal and Alcaraz’s previous encounters, which have been on three separate occasions, with Nadal in a 2-1 lead. The trailer is also made up of press conference moments and some interviews with Alcaraz where he reveals that he doesn’t “feel pressure” when playing tennis.

Their last match took place in May 2022, at the Madrid Open. Alcaraz came out victorious, winning in three sets.

©GettyImages



Alcaraz and Nadal at the Madrid Open

More about the Netflix Slam

“The Netflix Slam” is Netflix’s second ever live sporting event. The first was “The Netflix Cup,” which was a live golf exhibition map.

While Nadal and Alcaraz are billed as the slam’s main attraction, there will be other tennis matches and players that will be announced at a later date. There will also be commentary provided by a group of tennis experts, including Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández and Patrick McEnroe.

“The Netflix Slam” will air live on English and Spanish. The latter program will feature the commentary from tennis legends Feliciano López and David Ferrer.

“The Netflix Slam” will air on Sunday, March 3rd and will be played at theMichelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.