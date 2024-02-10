Rafa Nadal shows off impressive lung capacity as he recovers from tennis injury

Rafael Nadal is recovering, but he’s still staying active. The Spanish tennis player recently shared a video on his social media, showing his followers his prowess while swimming and his impressive lung capacity.

The video shows Nadal going for an underwater swim. As he puts on his goggles and takes a deep breath, he sinks under the water and shows off his lung capacity, which is able to let him swim comfortably for a couple of laps. The video amassed comments with many viewers praising his skills and lungs. “Insane lung capacity,” wrote someone. “Anyone else holding their breath alongisde Rafa?” wrote a second viewer in Spanish. “I had a hard time but I managed.”

Over the past couple of weeks, Nadal has been sharing various posts of himself on the tennis court, showing his followers that he still intends to go back to his best shape. After sharing a photo of himself playing tennis, he wrote, “After being absent for a while, here we are. Back to training... with more intensity.”

Rafa Nadal’s injury

Nadal got injured at the start of the year, shortly after returning to courts and playing tennis after a one year absence. He revealed that he had a micro tear on a muscle, which developed while playing at the Brisbane International. “Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 set matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” he explained.

Nadal hasn’t revealed when he’ll be making his return to tennis, but, if his social media feed is any indication, he should be ready to play in no time at all.

Related Video: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Gave Her Important Advice Loading the player...