New tech

Rafael Nadal partners up with AI for new project

Nadal has shared the news of his partnership on social media.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Rafael Nadal is promoting a new project. He’s partnering up with a tech company in order to produce AI powered art, allowing any fan that’s interested to create their own Nadal themed art.

The news were shared in a video on Instagram, which various AI artworks that show Nadal playing tennis and striking different poses. “Hi all, I am happy to announce my latest project with @Infosys called “Rafa Forever”,” he captioned the post. “Using Infosys.RafaForever.com (link on bio too) you can create generative AI artwork of me.”

Nadal asked his followers to show off their creativity online through the website, sharing their work with the hashtag Rafa Forever, which would group the artwork and allow others to explore it.

Rafael Nadal at the Brisbane International

Nadal’s partnership with Infosys

Last year, Nadal shared the news of his partnership with Infosys. The company especializes in technology, and is another of Nadal’s partnerships and investments that explore the world outside of tennis and sports. Aside from the artwork fueled by fans, Nadal’s work with Infosys is also being used to improve his game. The two have partnered up on a performance tracker that provides some guidance to coaches and to Nadal himself in order to play better everyday.

The AI powered project can be used by anyone and works by accessing the Rafa Forever portal and entering your preferences. These include the year in which the photo was taken, the pose Nadal is striking and an artstyle, which includes post-impressionism, pop art, sketch, or more.

