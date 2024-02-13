Jada Pinkett Smith’s LA home was almost broken in with her inside

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s home was almost broken into over the weekend. Police reported that two men climbed onto her balcony while she was inside, thinking that the home was empty and thus perfect for a robbery.

TMZ reports that two men wearing hoods tried to break into the home at around 8pm. The two saw Pinkett-Smith and ran off, resulting in her calling the police. According to the publication, by the time the police had arrived, the individuals had made their escape and couldn’t be found. The case appears to be under investigation.

Deputies took in an attempted burglary report, and it’s unknown if Pinkett Smith was the target or if the thieves were breaking into homes located in the wealthy LA neighborhood﻿.

Pinkett-Smith revealed last year that she and her husband Will Smith have been leading separate lives since 2016. “Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” Jada said in an interview with Hoda Kobt. “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

More about Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith

Despite the fact that the two lead separate lives, Pinkett-Smith made it clear that she and Smith have a positive and loving relationship, even if it’s unconventional. "We're staying together forever," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. She revealed that she and Smith tried to stay apart but that they couldn’t.

In a separate occasion, she said the two still don’t think about divorcing each other. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said on her NBC special, called Jada’s Story."We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."