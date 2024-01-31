Meet Renata Zarazua, the Mexican tennis star

Renata Zarazua is a 26 year old Mexican tennis player that should be on your radar. This year, Zarazua represented her country at the Australian Open, a tournament that she worked hard to qualify for. Her hard work paid off, making Zarazua the first Mexican female player to qualify in the tournament in 24 years.

She grew up in a family of tennis players

Zarazua grew up in a family of tennis players, with her grandmother and her uncles participating in various prestigious tournaments. Her uncle, Vicente Zarazua, played in the Olympics in 1968.

She won a WTA title last year

Zarazua closed up her 2023 in the best way possible, winning the Montevideo Open in December. The title pushed her towards breaking into the WTA top 100 rankings. Over her career, she’s also won the Acapulco Open in 2018 and later became the first Mexican player since 1961 to qualify for one of the most prestigious tournaments of all time, the Roland Garros.

As of this writing, Zarazua has won two titles in the ITF.

She’s the second Mexican player to break into the WTA top 100

Zarazua’s performance at the Montevideo Open was one for the history books. In a three hour match against top seed Diane Parry, Zarazua ended up winning the match and taking the title home.

Her goal now is the Olympics

In an interview with the Mexican publication “Caras,” Zarazua revealed her next goal: the 2024 Paris Olympics. “Paris is more than a dream, it’s a goal. I want it so much and I need to maintain my ranking in order to qualify. I hope I can do it, I have a couple more tournaments and I’d love to play in the olympics. Representing Mexico is amazing,” she said.

When asked about her biggest dream, Zarazua had a straight forward answer: “To win a medal in the Olympics.”

