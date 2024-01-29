Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals she co-sleeps with her son, and he doesn’t have a bedroom

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton revealed on The Tamron Hall Show that she co-sleeps with her son, 17-month-old Ever James; therefore, she turned his bedroom into a playroom in December 2023. “The reality is we co-sleep so we don’t call it his bedroom anymore,” the 40-year-old TV personality reveals.

“That bed is there for when my cousins come over, and they got kids; they sleep in that room. That boy is in that bed with me. I’m not letting him go,” she added.

Bailon-Houghton welcomed her son with her husband, Israel Houghton, via surrogate in 2022. At the time, the former co-host of The Real took to social media to reveal the secret she had been saving for nine months.

“Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…,” Bailon wrote in a heartwarming post.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine months,” she shared.

Tamron Hall praised Bailon-Houghton for sharing details of her journey to motherhood. “That baby is so beautiful,” Hall says. “I followed the journey of the Ever, the happy ending that is Ever ... the IVF journey that you went through, opening up about surrogacy. It’s been beautiful to watch.”

“Thank you. It’s so weird because you get to this place, and it’s something you prayed for, for such a long time,” she says.

“I swear that on a daily basis — and my sister says she feels this way too and a lot of other moms — you just stare at them and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe you’re real,’” the singer says.

©Adrienne Bailon Houghton





Bailon-Houghton also shared an update on Ever. “He’s now starting to talk so much more, and his personality is coming out, and it’s just ... I will never stop reminding myself that this is the miracle I prayed for,” she said.

The former Cheetah Girls singer and actress and the contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, and producer married in Paris in December 2019. In addition to Ever James, Houghton has four children from a previous relationship.