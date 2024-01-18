Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old suffered ‘severe’ health scare amid Lupus battle

Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus is opening up about her recent health struggles. Broadus revealed that she suffered a “severe” stroke on Thursday morning, and while she didn’t share details about the cause of the health scare, she has been open about her journey, as she was diagnosed with Lupus at the age of 6.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Back in September 2023, she talked to People about her health journey and the series of changes she had adopted to benefit her lifestyle following her Lupus diagnosis. “I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” she said at the time.

“I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, OK, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it,” she explained to the publication, revealing that the medications made her “feel like I was going insane.”

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she added. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.”

She had also explained that it had been a “learning process” for her. “If I can do a whole 360 change and just get healthy all around, I think I would be so good,” she said. “But I tell people all the time, it’s a day-by-day process.”