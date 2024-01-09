Victoria Beckham shares hilarious Nicola Peltz-Beckham video to celebrate her birthday

Victoria Beckham is celebrating Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s dance skills this year. In a sweet tribute, Victoria shared a happy birthday message for her daughter in law and shared a video of the two of them dancing on the beach and having a great time together.

The video shows Victoria and Nicola having fun on the beach at sunset. As they dance to Lindsey Buckingham’s “Trouble,” the two dance one behind the other on the sand, showing off different moves. Both are wearing sunglasses and have their hair tied, with Victoria wearing an all black outfit and Nicola wearing white shorts, a tight top and a black sweater. While Victoria is barefoot and hopping on the sand, Nicola is wearing wedges and keeps up admirably.

“Happy birthday Nicola Peltz-Beckham! We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!” reads Victoria’s message. “The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!”

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham’s birthday message

Nicola received messages and tributes from most of her family members, including her husband, Brooklyn. He shared a black and white photo of Nicola and wrote a sweet message. “Happy birthday Nicola Peltz Beckham,” he captioned the post. “Thank you for everything that you do x you are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I am so happy and so lucky to be your husband x love you baby girl.”

David Beckham also shared a message for Nicola, sharing some photos on his Instagram stories showing the entire family and writing, "Have the most amazing day we love you. Here's to having more fun celebrating you."