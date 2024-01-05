Actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters die after tragic plane crash

Tragic news came Friday, January 5, that 51-year-old “Valkyrie” actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, are dead after a small aircraft they were on crashed into the ocean. The family had been vacationing in the Caribbean for the holidays. Police said the plane’s pilot and owner, Robert Sachspilot, is also dead.

According to reports, the crash occurred just after midday Thursday. Police said the single-engine plane had just taken off from the island of Becquia, part of the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and Grenadines. It was bound for the island nation of St. Lucia, just 65 miles north.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” said the local authorities, per PEOPLE. “Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

The bodies were recovered from the aircraft/sea by the SVG cost guard and pronounced dead. According to police the bodies were transported to the Kingstown Mortuary to ascert the cause of the death.

©Getty



Christian, Jessica Muroz, and their daughters (2015)

The family is survived by the children’s mother, Christian’s ex-wife, Jessia Muroz. She reportedly filed for divorce in December 2021.

According to his website, he worked with Steven Soderbergh in The Good German opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney, and Tom Cruise in Valkyrie and the Wachowski’s in Speed Racer and Sense8.

Just days before the crash, the German-born actor shared a photo on Instagram with the captain, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 here we come !”



Unfortunately, it is not the first time a celebrity has died in a plane crash after technical difficulties. The news brings back terrible memories of 2020 when news came that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed after a helicopter crash in Calabasas.