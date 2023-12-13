Rita Moreno celebrated her 92nd birthday by singing while standing on top of a chair

Rita Moreno just turned 92 years old, and she marked her special date by having a good time with her friends and PR team. In a video posted on social media, fans can see Moreno standing on a chair while the group sings her “Happy Birthday to You” with a live piano.

As always, the Puerto Rican star appeared in her signature style, wearing a dark blazer with a glittering brooch, leather pants, and flashy earrings. “Feliz cumpleaños, Rita!” her Katz PR wrote in the video’s caption. “92 years young and still the life of the party,” they said about the EGOT-winning legend.

A life filled with accomplishments

The legendary actress, singer, and dancer is the first Latina to win an Oscar, thanks to her role as Anita in West Side Story. During an interview with the TODAYShow’s Hoda Kotb, she reflected on the impact of winning over 60 years ago.

“People [were] yelling out the windows, ‘She did it! She did it!’ And, you know, as a friend of mine said, what they were really saying was, ‘We did it,’” Moreno shared in the interview.

Moreno is also the first and only Latina to have an Oscar, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy. Moreno has starred in multiple Broadway and London’s West End movies and shows for over seven decades.

In 2022, Rita Moreno received the Stanley Kramer Award during the 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards. According to the trade association representing television producers, film producers, and New Media producers in the United States, the Stanley Kramer Award “honors a production, producer, or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues.”