Leonardo DiCaprio reveals he’s not a a fan of soccer: ‘What’s Arsenal?’

It seems Leonardo DiCaprio has a preference for different sports other than soccer. The Hollywood star revealed that he doesn’t know much about the popular sport, during a recent conversation with Lily Gladstone, his co-star in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

The conversation indicated that players in the English Premier League were better, in comparison to basketball players in the U.S. “Better than Michael Jordan?” the actor asked surprised, describing him as “The greatest basketball player ever!”

DiCaprio doubled down by asking, “What’s Arsenal?” causing soccer fans to have mixed reactions online. It’s no surprise the actor would defend his preference for basketball, as he is known for attending multiple sporting events.

His love for basketball goes way back and he is also a regular at Los Angeles Lakers games. However, it seems the actor was only joking when it came to his opinions on soccer, as he has been seen at soccer matches before.

The star was previously spotted in South Africa at the 2010 World Cup, and in 2013 he attended the UEFA Champions League match in Paris with his mother. Additionally, the actor hosted a viewing party on a luxury yacht during Brazil’s World Cup.

DiCaprio is a fan of other sports as well. The actor has been photographed attending both hockey and golf events in the past with his friends and family. But his love and preference for basketball is undeniable, which was definitely the reason for his light-hearted comments during his recent conversation about soccer.