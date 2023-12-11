Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Art Basel 2023 has been a total success for art lovers and attendees from all over the world. Many of our favorite celebrities and A-list stars joined the highly anticipated art exhibitions and exclusive parties in Miami Beach. From Gisele Bündchen’s special appearance sharing her thoughts on sustainable fashion, to Shakira making some serious art purchases. Here’s a list of some of the celebs attending Art Basel Miami!
