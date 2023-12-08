Exclusive: Gisele Bündchen reveals what she learned in 2023 and her passion for timeless fashion

Gisele Bündchen is sharing her sustainability vision with an exciting partnership. The supermodel talked to HOLA! about her passion for sustainable fashion, the most important things she learned in 2023, and her best advice for young entrepreneurs.

During an exclusive interview at The Bass Museum in Miami Beach, as part of Art Basel, Gisele opened up about the importance of timeless fashion pieces, in partnership with the luxury brand IWC Schaffhausen. The supermodel previously revealed that she likes to collaborate on projects with “a true intention” to create “the biggest impact in the social and environmental area.”

“It’s about being mindful,” she explained. “I have pieces in fashion that I’ve had since I was 19 years old,” Gisele added. “I have key pieces that I feel really good about, and that’s what I wear. I’m a very basic person. It’s about simplicity. Quite frankly, I believe simplicity is the new luxury. It’s about high quality but simple in the way that you don’t need so many [products].”

When asked about what she learned this year, Gisele said that many things come to mind. “There’s a list of what I learned in 2023,” she explained. “I think what I learned in 2023 which I learn kind of every year a bit more, is to, when I say no...Your yes means nothing if you don’t know how to say no.”

She continued, “Sometimes you want to embrace the world, and we live in these times where you feel like you’re always got to keep moving and keep doing and doing and doing. And sometimes I think we forget to really be. And I’m being mindful this year of how can I really be intentional with my time, and what are the most important things.”

“It’s really about the memories that you create that are forever yours. And so I really kind of focus on that. How can I really spend the time and prioritize what really matters? I think that was a big thing for me in 2023.”

Gisele also took a moment to mention her kids Benjamin and Vivian. “My kids are the most important thing in my life, and I think, as far as time with them, is of course the number one priority,” she said.

The supermodel went on to give a piece of advice to young entrepreneurs. “I think it’s very important to do the best that you can do. I mean, to try to be your best every day. And I think no matter what you’ve achieved, what you’ve created in your life, to always start every day like you’re starting it’s your first day,” Gisele explained.

“I think when you do that, you bring the same enthusiasm, you bring the same energy to whatever you’re doing. Even though it’s been almost 30 years, I’ve been around doing this for almost 30 years. And I think it’s really special to have that kind of desire to give your best every day.”