New reports claim that Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are still together

A couple of weeks back, Becky G and Sebastian Lletget made a public appearance together, fueling speculation about them getting back together. The pair, who got engaged in December 2022, went through a challenging time in the media when rumors of the footballer’s infidelity emerged in March. While they never announced a separation, it was assumed that their relationship had ended, as she was spotted without her engagement ring. They are ready to reappear together in public. However, according to new press reports, they have decided to give their relationship a second chance.

©GrosbyGroup



Becky G and Sebastian Lleget reunite for the first time since his cheating accusations

Us Weekly has recently reported that Becky G and Lletget never fully separated following the rumored misstep by the midfielder at Football Club Dallas. “They were in a really tough spot, and she disappeared for a couple of days, but that’s all,” stated the source consulted by the magazine.

According to this insider, the 26-year-old singer “she has been in Dallas with him every time he had a break from the tour, and they are back together completely.” These reports surfaced just a few weeks after the “mamiii” singer and the athlete sparked rumors of reconciliation by appearing together at a farmers‘ market in Los Angeles.

Becky G and Lletget started dating in 2016 after being set up by friends. Things went smoothly between them, and last December, the 31-year-old footballer proposed to her in a romantic and meaningful setting. Their relationship had remained completely scandal-free until March, when rumors of Sebastian’s alleged infidelity surfaced.

Lletget’s message after the rumors

Shortly after the media bomb exploded, accusing him of cheating on Becky G, Sebastian broke his silence to address these rumors, which many interpreted as confirmation of the allegations.

“Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk,” the footballer expressed at the time.

Finally, Lletget addressed the singer directly: “To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve,” he added.