Susan Sarandon’s son shares hilarious ‘day in the life of a Nepo baby’ video

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbin’s son, Jack Robbins, is taking on the Nepo baby label with pride. In a new Instagram video, Robbins shared a satirical clip titled “A day in the life of a Nepo Baby,” where he goes about his routine while thinking about his parents as much as possible. Midclip, Sarandon herself makes an appearance with hilarious results.

The video kicks off with Robbins waking up, with the title of the clip over his face. “I’m Jack Robbins and this is a day in the life of a Nepo baby,” he says, proceeding to stretch out and meditate in his bedroom, which is crowded with pictures of his famous mother. He then proceeds to brush his teeth, take his medication, and take a shower, which has a photo of his dad in one of the most famous scenes from “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Robbins then proceeds to list out some of his morning activities, which include going on walks on the Upper East Side in New York and getting coffee in some of the least original places in the world. He then stops by his mother’s apartment, who acts as if she’s unhappy to see him. “My mom’s always really excited to see me," he joked.

Robbins swings by her apartment, showing off her awards and achievements, saying, “I’m so grateful for everything Susan Sarandon, my mom, teaches me not only about the movie industry but about life. I also like taking photos with all her awards and accomplishments and keys to the city.”At one point, the two act out a fight, with them yelling at each other since he only wants her money. “Then we usually get into a fight about money and my inheritance," he said, as he yells, “It’s not your f------ money! It’s my money now!"

©GettyImages



Sarandon and Robbins at a 2016 SAG after party

Susan Sarandon’s family life

Susan Sarandon has three kids: Eva Amurri, Jack Henry Robbins and Miles Robbins. She shares Amurri with her ex Franco Amurri.

Amurri, who is an actress and also runs a blog, spoke openly about growing up as a celebrity. She answered the question in a TikTok Q&A, saying,"Yes, I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities because anytime my parents would do a movie or a TV show or anything like that, there would be, of course, the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together.” She likened her growth as a “circus,” revealing that people came in and out of her life rapidly.

"You spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people, whether that's other people's families or individuals.... Almost like family,” she said. "And then one of the things that's really disorienting about the acting world is that then, when the project is done, a lot of the time everyone goes their separate ways and you kind of just disappear back into real life. And it can be really sad sometimes."

