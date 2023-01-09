Susan Sarandon’s daughter calls growing up under the spotlight a ‘circus’

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, talked about growing up in a celebrity family, and how that can feel like ‘a circus’ at times. Amurri answered some questions on a TikTok video where she shared what it felt like to grow up alongside other celebrity kids and families.

Amurri shared a clip of herself doing her make up and answering a question from one of her followers. “Did you grow up with other “celebrity” kids/families?” it read.

"Yes, I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities because anytime my parents would do a movie or a TV show or anything like that, there would be, of course, the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together," she said. Amurri explained that people with these backgrounds often compare their childhoods to that of a “circus” due to how transient these relationships are and how this can at times be fun but also sad.

"You spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people, whether that's other people's families or individuals.... You're just spending all this quality time with a certain group and you become so, so close. Almost like family,” she said. "And then one of the things that's really disorienting about the acting world is that then, when the project is done, a lot of the time everyone goes their separate ways and you kind of just disappear back into real life. And it can be really sad sometimes."

Sarandon and Amurri at the Movies for For Grownups Awards Gala

Recently, the term “nepobaby” has been used a lot, referring to the children of celebrities and wealthy people connected to the industry, which in turn facilitates the children’s entrance in the entertainment business. While many celebrities have shared their issues with the term and how they still have to work hard to obtain parts, Amurri steered clear of any controversy by simply explaining her unusual childhood to followers in a way that was informative and realistic.