Willow shows off new look while promoting song that drops this Friday

Willow Smith is showing off a new hairstyle as she promotes a new song. In a series of Instagram posts, Willow shared a new hairstyle, and some photos and videos of herself and her bandmates playing snippets of her upcoming song, titled “Alone”, and dropping this Friday.

One of her posts is made up of various images of herself and her collaborators, including a photo where she’s hanging out by a pool and sporting an afro and some yellow lens sunglasses. “BIG GRATITUDE to Eddie Benjamin for putting up with my shenanigans while masterfully playing damn near every instrument in the studio,” she captioned the post, which shows Benjamin playing various instruments and Willow singing inside the booth. “As you can see we had way too much fun making this track & I can’t wait for you all to transcend this earthly plane while listening... I know we did.”

More posts tease snippets of the song, including a recording of Willow playing the guitar while singing some vocals. Her most recent post was shared an hour ago and shows a black and white close up of her face, with only her green eyes having some color. “My new single Alone drops in four days!!” she captioned it.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage

Over the past weeks, the marriage of Willow’s parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, has been increasingly discussed. In her memoir, Jada revealed that she and Smith had been living apart since 2016, even though they remain married. Willow and her brother Jaden moved out of the family home when they turned 18, with each of them having their own place in California.