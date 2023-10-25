Lucero delivered a heartwarming message to her mother, expressing her unwavering support

From a very young age, Lucero won the public’s hearts with her voice and charisma, quickly becoming one of the television favorites and eventually earning the title “The Bride of America.” She continues to have a successful career. However, none of this would have been possible without the unconditional support and care of her mother, Lucero León, who was always by her side, protecting her in the complex world of show business and paying attention to every detail in her role as a manager.

“From day one when I told her, ‘Mom, I want to go into television, I want to be an artist,’ she looked at me with a bewildered expression. She wasn’t an artist, and our family had nothing to do with this field,” Lucero shared in a conversation with Alan Tacher and Karla Martínez on Despierta América.

She recalled the beginning of her journey to fame with laughter, saying, “At the age of 10, she took me to an audition that she found out about, perhaps to dissuade the little girl. But the little girl, who was me, was not deterred.” Lucero always had her mother’s love and support throughout her professional life.

“I thank her for her unwavering support, for standing by me, and for taking such good care of me. Now that I am a mother of two young people, I think about the value she had, because she used to talk to Mr. Azcárraga (then owner of Televisa). She was the one who coordinated and organized things because I was a child who didn’t understand those matters,” said the star of El Gallo de Oro.

She emphasized the strength with which, despite her lack of prior experience, her mother placed her in an important position in the music and television industry: “She had many values and always said, ‘My daughter is not a product, she is not a box of cereal or soap that we are going to sell. She is in this because she wants to do it, but above all, she is my daughter.’”

Lucero León is the mastermind behind Lucero’s successful career

As Lucero started showcasing her talent as a singer and actor, her mother identified her strongest traits and devoted herself wholeheartedly to turning her daughter’s dreams into reality. She took charge as her manager and ensured Lucero thrived in an optimal environment. She oversaw every step of her professional journey. Additionally, Lucero León played a significant role in organizing and broadcasting her daughter’s wedding to Manuel Mijares in 1997, which captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

“My mom organized the entire wedding,” Lucero revealed about the day she said “I do” to the father of her children. “People thought it was a production because it was televised,” the singer continued, making it clear that the mastermind behind that day, which thrilled her fans, was Lucero León.