The rumors have been confirmed: Maluma is about to become a father. The singer confirmed that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Susana Gómez. He made the official announcement on Thursday night during a concert on his Don Juan tour in Washington, D.C., and the good news quickly went viral on social media.

©GettyImages



Maluma and Susana Gómez

While Maluma revealed that he would be a father to a girl and even shared her initials, his mother, Marlli Arias, revealed the full name of her granddaughter. “OUR LOVE STORY 💘 #Procura,” wrote the interpreter of “Hawái” as he shared a video on social media announcing his fatherhood during his concert. He also shared his initials, Susana’s initials, and their baby’s initials: “J.L S.G P.L.G.”.

Fans immediately began speculating about possible names for Maluma’s baby, and luckily, they didn’t have to wait long to find out. Marlli, Maluma’s mother, revealed it on October 20 through her Instagram stories.

“My beautiful granddaughter, I love you. Paris Londoño Gómez,” she wrote, tagging her son and daughter-in-law.

©@mar_ariasg



Maluma’s mom reveals her granddaughter’s name

Manuela Londoño, Maluma’s sister, also celebrated the upcoming arrival of her niece and confirmed the name that the happy couple chose for their baby. “Nice to meet you, I’m Paris’s aunt,” she wrote in her own Instagram stories while sharing a photo of her famous brother wearing a chain with his daughter’s name and adding emojis that revealed her excitement.

©@m_londo



The most exciting news

“My people, I have a surprise for you tonight. Today, we will have the world premiere of my next music video. You will witness something that no one in the whole world is seeing,” the singer said on the night of October 19 from the stage at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., introducing the projection of “Procura.”

He then showed the music video, which consisted of a compilation of happy moments between him and his girlfriend, with whom he has been in a relationship for two years. As the video was about to end, it showed the couple in a doctor’s office and then revealed an ultrasound, confirming Susana’s pregnancy. While this projection left the concert audience in awe, the Colombian singer reacted excitedly. Sitting on the stage, he let tears of happiness flow freely.

“It’s time to have a child,” he confessed in an interview with the Colombian magazine “Revista Vea” in December of last year. “I dream of having a family, children... the time will come, who knows if it will be in 2023, but it’s something I would love,” he revealed then.