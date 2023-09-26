Shakira reveals who her ‘boss’ is in an adorable video

Shakira is celebrating the success of her song with Fuerza Regida, “El Jefe.” The song was released on Wednesday, September 20, and has continued as the No. 1 trending for music globally on YouTube. In just five days, it accumulated 30 million views.

In a video reposted by HOLA! USA, the Colombian singer celebrated the song’s success with her rabbit, Toby. The 46-year-old beauty shared a video announcing the YouTube news with the adorable white bun saying in Spanish, “Can you believe it, Toby?” while kissing him. “This is my boss,” she quipped with a laugh, referencing the title of the song.





El Jefe saw easter eggs in the music video, which fans have been ﻿trying to dissect. Milan and Sasha’s former nanny, Lili Melgar, starred in the video. Melger was reportedly fired by Piqué after she alerted Shaki of his alleged cheating.





The mother of two, who recently poked fun of her sons, has been releasing hit after hit, making 2023 an incredible year. She released El Jefe after taking home the coveted Michael JacksonVanguard Music Award at the MTV Video Music Awards with an epic performance, as well as best collaboration with Karol G.

Up next for the singer is the Latin Billboards where she is nominated for 12 awards. Her hit with Karol G, “TQG,” is up for five awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Latin Airplay Song of the Year. Shaki’s nominations also include Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female and Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo; as well as Latin Airplay Song of the Year for “Monotonía,” and both Latin Pop Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year for “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Bizarrap.

