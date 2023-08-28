Exclusive: WWE’s Zelina Vega on hardships, honoring her late father, and chasing dreams

Last night was the 2023 Streamy Awards, and among the stars in attendance was WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The Puerto Rican professional wrestler, whose real name is Thea Megan Trinidad Büdgen, has an incredible story full of personal hardships, success, and passion.

At 4’11, the small but mighty wrestler, actress, and gamer, was born in New York and grew up watching professional wrestling with her father Michael Trinidad, and younger brother Timothy. She tragically lost her dad in the September 11, 2001 attacks but continues to honor his legacy. “I actually have a ritual right before I go out,” she told HOLA! USA on the red carpet. “I have a moment where I talk to my dad. I call my guardian angels. I go through my list: my dad, my uncle, my grandfather. I mean, even my little puppy that I lost.”

Vega continued, “So I get to talk to them and tell them to be there with me because, without them, I wouldn’t be where I am. And even though they’re gone, I feel them making sure that I’m safe in the ring. I always say, ‘Make sure I’m safe, make sure I remember everything, make sure that the fans love it.’” Vega said she has their names written down on her knee pads, “So I feel them every time, every time.”





Inspired by Rey Mysterio and Lita, the 1st ever ‘Official Queen of the WWE’ has put in the work to get where she is today, overcoming personal struggles. “I feel like my whole life has been a struggle from just everything that I started, whether it’s in WWE or, I mean, my gosh, I used to go from Connecticut into New York to take a train into the city to hop on a nine-hour bus ride to get all the way to North Carolina just to train for a weekend,” she told HOLA! USA.

“So it’s things like that where when you finally get to have a moment where you’re having a championship match or you’re getting to be in front of thousands of people, especially your people in Puerto Rico. That was a dream come true,” the 32-year-old continued.

While she has accomplished so much already, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has dreams of becoming a WWE women’s champion. With 9/11 coming up, she told HOLA! USA, she wants “to be able to win the women’s championship and get to bring that title to my dad’s name at the 9/11 memorial.”