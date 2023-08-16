Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have decided to do something some celebrities have nightmares about - invite fans to stay in their guest house. The That ‘70s Show stars partnered with Airbnb and officially have a listing for their one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house near a beach in Santa Barbara County.

Kutcher shared a video on Instagram pitching the idea to Kunis, calling it “dumber” than his mustache. “I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach,” he tells a giggling Kunis. “Like in real life?” she responds.

If you’re interested, booking begins Wednesday at 10 am PST for a one-night stay on August 19 for up to four guests. Check out some of the photos of the house and learn more about the ‘dumb’ idea.